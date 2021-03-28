ROH star and former world champion Matt Taven was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how he believes Petey Williams and the Motor City Machine Guns don’t get the credit they deserve. Highlights from the interview are below.

Personally, I always say this, there are three guys total that I don’t think get the credit they deserve for how they shaped the business and how it is right now. Petey Williams, without a doubt. You watch his move every night of the week on whatever channel you’re watching, and The Motor City Machine Guns changed the way that we do tag wrestling. Obviously then the [Young] Bucks did it too and it kind of went along the line. But Petey and The Guns and that TNA era with Jay Lethal and Sonjay [Dutt] and all these guys who really, really changed the way we do wrestling now. They get this much credit [holds two fingers close together] when they’ve done so much.