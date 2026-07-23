Mattel and AAA have announced a new action figure licensing deal.

The following announcement was released on Thursday with all of the details:

MATTEL AND LUCHA LIBRE AAA® ANNOUNCE WORLDWIDE LICENSING PARTNERSHIP

Available Fall 2027, Lucha Libre AAA Action Figures Join Mattel’s Expanding WWE Portfolio

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 23, 2026 — Mattel, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAT), a leading global play and family entertainment company, and WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment, today announced a new multi-year global licensing agreement at their joint San Diego Comic-Con panel that expands Mattel’s WWE portfolio to include Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), one of Mexico’s most iconic and influential lucha libre promotions. This deal reinforces Mattel’s position as the home of WWE action figures and toys for fans worldwide.

Beginning Fall 2027, Mattel will launch an all-new line of AAA action figures inspired by the promotion’s legendary stars, iconic masks, and vibrant storytelling, bringing the excitement of lucha libre to fans of all ages. Known for their distinctive masks, costumes, and larger-than-life personas, AAA’s characters are made for collectability, appealing to longtime collectors and the lucha libre community. The new collection will celebrate AAA’s iconic style while expanding Mattel’s portfolio beyond WWE, creating new opportunities to connect with the world of sports entertainment. Mattel’s WWE Elite Collection was the #1 ranked action figure in 2025*.

Nick Karamanos, General Manager & Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Action Figures and Preschool Entertainment, said: “Our partnership with WWE has been an incredible collaboration, and bringing AAA into the fold is the next exciting chapter. For generations, AAA has entertained audiences with its unforgettable characters, signature masks, and rich lucha libre tradition, and we can’t wait to bring that energy to collectors around the world.”

Founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña, AAA has been a family-operated business for more than 30 years, with some of the greatest talent in lucha libre history, including Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Penta, calling AAA home throughout their careers. In August 2025, WWE announced its acquisition of AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

Abby Esrock, Vice President, Revenue, at WWE, said: “As a cornerstone of Mexico’s lucha libre culture, AAA has built a highly engaged fanbase across Latin America and beyond. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter as we expand WWE’s collectibles portfolio and bring AAA’s iconic stars into Mattel’s industry-leading action figure line.”

The collection will feature some of AAA’s most recognizable talent including Psycho Clown, El Hijo del Viking, La Parka, and Mr. Iguana, whose colorful personality and signature iguana companion make him a standout addition to the line. To commemorate the announcement, Mattel Creations will debut a made-to-order Mr. Iguana action figure at San Diego Comic-Con, marking the first product in the new AAA collection.

AAA’s continued growth reflects its expanding global reach and increasing fan demand. Recent milestones include the critically acclaimed Mask vs. Mask main event at Noche de Los Grandes and the announcement that Triplemanía 34 will take place over two-days from Mexico City and Las Vegas this September. The last Triplemanía broadcast in August 2025 attracted more than 4.3 million views within 24 hours and peaked at 614,000 concurrent live viewers, highlighting the strength of AAA’s worldwide audience.

Additional details on the AAA figure line, including future products and availability, will be announced at a later date. For more information on Mattel and its portfolio of brands, visit www.mattel.com. For more information on WWE and AAA, visit www.wwe.com.