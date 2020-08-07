Matthew Cardona On If He Came To AEW With A Chip On His Shoulder

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Matthew Cardona stated that he isn’t coming into AEW with a chip on his shoulder to prove his doubters wrong, but rather he’s hoping to prove his supporters right instead. Here’s what he had to say:

Not really, because what’s the point to live in the past and be [bitter]? Of course, I recognize what has happened before, and obviously you know, there’s a little fuel there. There I don’t like, ‘Pour me, I wish I could’ve done this, I should’ve done this.’ You can’t change the past anyway. So all I’m thinking about is Dynamite, next week’s Dynamite, over and over and over. Just the future, because looking back, it’ll get you nowhere.

The proving the people wrong, like that’s going to happen, right? But I just want to prove all of the supporters right. And I know that sounds like, ‘Bleh.’ It almost makes me want to puke even saying it but it’s true. I just want to prove to people who supported me. I can’t deal, I can’t waste time with the haters. Even like, you know, last week after Dynamite I didn’t even want to check social media. Because of course, there’s going to be some trolls in there. I knew it was a great night, I don’t need to read a bunch of people hating on it, you know what I’m saying? So, I’m more concerned about the people who care about me, who want me to succeed, and I’m going to back it up and, you know, deliver it just for them.