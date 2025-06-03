Although The Young Bucks duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have previously stated that their popular digital series Being The Elite (BTE) is retired for good, there may still be hope for its return.

During a recent YouTube Q&A livestream, fans brought up the idea of BTE: The Movie in the chat, prompting a revealing response from Matthew Jackson himself.

“We’ve actually discussed putting in real money in doing a movie,” Jackson revealed. “I don’t know.”

Jackson continued, “I’ve actually been contacted recently, I won’t say who it was, but someone high up in AEW about bringing it back. I don’t know.”

Being The Elite originally launched as a travel vlog featuring The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, but it evolved into a crucial storytelling platform during their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and the early days of AEW. The series regularly featured major AEW figures such as Hangman Page and Cody Rhodes.

In fact, BTE played a pivotal role in AEW’s formation, with the promotion being officially announced at midnight on January 1, 2019, during an episode of the show.

The last episode of Being The Elite was uploaded in October 2023.

