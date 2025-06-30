Matthew Jackson had a rough night in the office at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025.

During the most recent All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event from Phoenix, Arizona, which took place on May 25, 2025, Matthew and his brother Nicholas Jackson joined The Death Riders team of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir, to take on the team of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale and The Opps trio of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

While competing in the grueling 35-minute critically-acclaimed instant classic Anarchy in the Arena match at the 5/25 AEW PPV show, Matthew Jackson suffered a pulled hamstring.

“I have a wrap around my hamstring,” Jackson said in the vlog he released this week with backstage footage from the show. “It’s a pulled hamstring. I’m just out here icing my big old hamstring because I got hurt last night. I woke up, I slept maybe three hours. I was so uncomfortable all night.”

Jackson continued, “I feel really bad, I’m not feeling it, my left knee’s also swollen, so I’m having a hard time walking and my neck’s kind of hurting too. I was texting my brother [and] I think this is the worst I’ve ever felt after a match in my career.”

The official description for the new video blog released by The Young Bucks’ Matthew Jackson reads as follows:

PHOENIX, ARIZONA | DOUBLE OR NOTHING WEEKEND EPISODE 5 – Never Not Jet Lagged We packed the whole family up for a long weekend in Phoenix—wrestling, waterslides, and just enough desert sun to make Matt call our G-Wagon a Jeep.

Watch the complete 20-minute video blog from Matthew Jackson via the YouTube player embedded below courtesy of his official Never Not Jet-Lagged channel.