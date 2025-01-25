“Alright, alright, alright!”

Matthew McConaughey had a good time at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Friday night.

The actor was sitting over the shoulders of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett in the front row behind the commentary desk for the entire January 24 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

McConaughey was shown in one of multiple celebrity cameo segments, and was incorporated into Kevin Owens’ promo as he stood on the commentary desk verbally dressing down Tessitore for being a Cody fan-boy (see video & photo below).

Owens also later yelled “Alright, alright, alright!” to taunt McConaughey while beating down Jimmy Uso during their singles match on the 1/24 broadcast.

In addition to being gifted a custom Texas Longhorns WWE Championship title belt by Texas legend The Undertaker backstage at the show (see video and photo below), McConaughey was brought into the ring by Cody Rhodes for a post-show segment after SmackDown went off the air.

McConaughey served as “guest-picker” for Cody, assisting “The American Nightmare” and Undisputed WWE Champion in his trademark weight-belt-giveaway to a member of the crowd in attendance (see video below).