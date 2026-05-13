A familiar voice to wrestling fans will be part of the broadcast team for Ronda Rousey’s return to combat sports this weekend.

MVP Promotions announced that longtime combat sports and pro wrestling commentator Mauro Ranallo will serve as the play-by-play announcer for Saturday’s Netflix broadcast of Rousey vs. Carano.

He’ll be joined on commentary by former MMA fighter Kenny Florian.

The event streams live on Netflix beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern time from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Ranallo is no stranger to major combat sports broadcasts, having called numerous high-profile boxing and MMA events throughout his career.

Wrestling fans also know him well from his previous runs with WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

He also remains active in the wrestling world today.

Ranallo currently contributes commentary work for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, the promotion headed by Scott D’Amore in Canada.

Netflix’s coverage team for the event will also feature Elle Duncan, Tyron Woodley, and Ariel Helwani as hosts.

Additional guest appearances are scheduled from Jon Jones, Cain Velasquez, and Cat Zingano.

The rest of the broadcast team includes Sibley Scoles as reporter, Sean Wheelock handling rules and scoring analysis, and Kody Mommaerts serving as the in-cage announcer.

Rousey vs. Carano airs live on Netflix on Saturday, May 16, 2026.