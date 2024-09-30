Pro wrestling world …Mauro Ranallo is back.

The former WWE NXT commentator appeared in a new video on Monday hyping the upcoming relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion, with their upcoming special two-night “Forged In Excellence” event at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

“MLP lead announcer Mauro Ranallo talks Canadian wrestling fans and the Great White North’s impact on pro wrestling, ahead of MLP: Forged In Excellence, October 19 and 20 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada,” read the announcement attached with the video.

