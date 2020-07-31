Mauro Ranallo to Call Showtime Boxing Event This Weekend

WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo is set to return to work for Showtime Championship Boxing this weekend.
Mauro has been announced to call the tripleheader action this Saturday, August 1, at the Showtime Boxing event from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This will be Showtime’s first boxing event in almost 5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be no crowd at the event in Uncasville this weekend, according to BoxingScene.com.
There’s no official word on if Mauro will make the trip from his home in California to Connecticut for the Showtime event, but Boxing Scene indicated that the Showtime announce team will be live in the arena. Mauro will call the fights with Al Bernstein.
Ranallo’s NXT work this summer has been voiced over from his home studio due to COVID-19 concerns.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Aleister Black Makes Interesting Series of Posts After RAW Angle, Teases Possible Changes?
- AJ Styles Guesses That WWE Is Most Likely Running Events At The Performance Center Until 2021
- Backstage Talk on How WWE Stars Feel About Leon Ruff
- WWE Payback Reportedly Planned for One Week After SummerSlam
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Big Opening Segment, #1 Contender’s Match and More Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing