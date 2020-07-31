Mauro Ranallo to Call Showtime Boxing Event This Weekend

WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo is set to return to work for Showtime Championship Boxing this weekend.

Mauro has been announced to call the tripleheader action this Saturday, August 1, at the Showtime Boxing event from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This will be Showtime’s first boxing event in almost 5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no crowd at the event in Uncasville this weekend, according to BoxingScene.com.

There’s no official word on if Mauro will make the trip from his home in California to Connecticut for the Showtime event, but Boxing Scene indicated that the Showtime announce team will be live in the arena. Mauro will call the fights with Al Bernstein.

Ranallo’s NXT work this summer has been voiced over from his home studio due to COVID-19 concerns.

