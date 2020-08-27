Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler are set to provide commentary for the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game. This will be Mauro’s WWE video game debut.

As seen below, 2K has released a new “Clash of the Eras” trailer for the game that will be released on Friday, September 18 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Stadia.

Below is 2K’s announcement on the Battlegrounds announce team for the “Clash of the Eras” match-ups, along with the trailer:

WWE Commentators Jerry “The King” Lawler and Mauro Ranallo Set to Call the Action as WWE® 2K Battlegrounds Stages a Clash of the Eras Mamma Mia … it’s good to be the King! Ranallo to make his WWE 2K video game debut alongside the Hall of Famer to highlight hard-hitting, over-the-top fantasy matchups in new gameplay-rich trailer 2K today released a new trailer for WWE® 2K Battlegrounds, the arcade-style WWE brawler currently scheduled for release on September 18 and available now for pre-order in both digital formats and at participating retailers. In “Clash of the Eras,” WWE Hall of Fame commentator Jerry “The King” Lawler cheers on the WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster of WWE Legends – such as Undertaker, Mankind, Beth Phoenix and the Bella Twins – as they compete in fantasy matches against several of today’s most popular WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Finn Bálor and more. While Lawler shows his allegiance, he is joined in the trailer by renowned sports broadcaster and WWE NXT’s Mauro Ranallo, who will make his WWE 2K in-game debut as a member of the WWE 2K Battlegrounds commentary team. For more information on WWE 2K Battlegrounds and 2K, visit WWE.2K.com/Battlegrounds, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2KBattlegrounds or subscribe on YouTube. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is developed by Saber Interactive for 2K. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

