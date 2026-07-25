Maven praised Scott Hall for maintaining his character during one of WCW’s most infamous promos.

Speaking on the Maven Huffman YouTube channel, Maven revisited a rambling promo delivered alongside Hall, Kevin Nash and Ric Flair.

Maven said Hall clearly understood the absurdity of what was happening and appeared to be leading the joke.

“Scott is a prime example of someone who, if you don’t think he’s not only in on the joke, but he’s the one leading the joke, you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Hall attempted to avoid laughing while the promo continued to spiral.

“Watching him try not to laugh when this guy’s explaining just the pits of his mind—I mean, he even told Ric, ‘We’re going to bury them.’ “He’s rubbing his goatee, trying not to laugh, trying to stay in character.”

Maven credited Hall with recognizing how funny the situation had become without openly breaking character.

“Kudos to him because he knew exactly how funny it was, and he never broke character—not once. “That’s hilarious. That, my friends, is a master class on professional wrestling.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Maven Huffman YouTube channel, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.