During a recent interview on the That 90s Wrestling podcast former WWE star Maven detailed a meeting he had with Triple H in March of 2020, right around the time of the COVID-19 outbreak. Maven states that the meeting was regarding a potential announcing job, but that the pandemic put a halt in those plans. Highlights are below.

Says he met with Triple H to do some announcing in WWE but then the COVID-19 outbreak happened in 2020:

Before the world was shut down, before the pandemic, I actually travelled to Orlando and met with Hunter, met with Albert, who’s running the developmental down there now. I was talking to them about maybe doing some announcing stuff. I went there on March 11 of 2020, and if you remember, in America, that’s the day that everything got shut down.

Says he would definitely enjoy a return to the pro-wrestling industry:

I never want to turn my back or say it will never happen because I don’t know. I still and will always have wrestling in my blood. I still have wrestling dreams every week. I still have the dream where I’m either putting my boots on or I’m in the ring or I’m getting ready to wrestle somebody. My love for the business is never going to leave. I tell people all the time, the WWE is like the girl who broke up with me but I wasn’t done with. It’s kind of hard to see her. She’s moved on and is dating a better-looking guy now. I would definitely entertain any opportunity to be back in wrestling in any capacity and so my return to the ring is just me scratching that itch a little bit.

