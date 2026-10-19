Maven says he would be willing to speak with Enzo Amore after their dispute over the timing of an interview video. He made the offer during a conversation with D-Von Dudley that also turned into two stories from their WWE days, including the time The Undertaker sent Maven through D-Von’s rental car windshield.

Amore objected when Maven’s previously recorded interview with him appeared shortly after AEW’s tribute to PAC, and Maven apologized for the timing earlier this month. Speaking on D-Von’s channel, Maven said the two men have not had a follow-up conversation on camera, but he is open to one.

I will talk with any man at any time to always come to a dissolution of what we agree in. I have no problem hearing someone out if I wrong them. I have no problem because I know what’s going to happen. At the end of the day, I know what’s going to make me grow and make me better. … Would I sit down with Enzo? Absolutely. Enzo’s not my enemy. He might hate me forever, but I have no reason to hate him. I’m not saying it will or won’t happen.

D-Von said he would also welcome Amore onto his show, with or without Maven. Both men made clear that they weren’t presenting a conversation as a wrestling storyline.

Later, D-Von recalled leaving Triple H’s bachelor party and trying to get Maven into his rental car. He said The Undertaker called Maven over for a hip toss just as D-Von bent down inside the car to pick up his keys.

Here comes Maven flying through the air, through my windshield. He got hip tossed by the Undertaker. … Next thing you know, he went right through the windshield of the car. So now it’s cold. It’s about 20 degrees outside and we’re freezing. I got this big hole in my windshield in the car and we have to go on the highway and drive. So you can imagine how cold it is.

Maven confirmed that he took the hip toss. D-Von said Vince McMahon saw the broken windshield and laughed, while The Undertaker offered to take care of it.

I said, “Into my goddamn car?” I didn’t even have the insurance. … Taker goes, “Don’t worry, D-Von. I’ll take care of it.” And, you know, Taker, I never got the money for it.

The windshield wasn’t D-Von’s only road story about Maven. D-Von had joked about helping him during a trip to England before, but this time he described getting Maven out of his hotel room after a night of drinking and onto the tour bus.

I had to come and rescue you. And then we got three minutes to get downstairs. And he said, “Well, I got to brush my teeth. I got to take a shower.” I said, “Maven, you don’t get your ass down, because if you’re the last one on the bus, you’re screwed.”

Maven agreed that he would have missed the flight without D-Von’s help. D-Von said they encountered Jim Ross in the lobby, which made him particularly anxious about Maven’s condition.