Maven has explained why WWE talent viewed Triple H differently from other wrestlers backstage.

Speaking during an interview with D-Von Dudley, Maven said wrestlers understood that Triple H was part of WWE management and possessed considerable influence with Vince McMahon.

“We always knew—and by ‘we,’ I’m taking all the onus and I’m not going to ask him for his opinion—we knew Triple H was office. “We knew he was part of the people who were signing our checks. We knew he had sway with Vince.”

Maven said Triple H could behave like one of the wrestlers while still possessing more influence than the rest of the locker room.

“[Triple H] could act like one of the boys, but we always knew that even though he was, he just had more pull. “If you were in his clique and in his good graces, that was going to benefit you. If you weren’t, it wasn’t. That’s what I meant by that.”

Despite his backstage opinion, Maven called Triple H the best wrestler he ever worked with.

“I’ll never take anything away from [Triple H] in the ring. He’s the best I’ve ever been in the ring with. He’s the only guy I’ve ever been in the ring with who could keep me from getting tired and from blowing up. “He’s truly The Game. But in my opinion, he also played the game outside the ring, too. That’s what I meant by that.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Maven Huffman’s YouTube channel, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.