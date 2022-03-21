WWE TOUGH ENOUGH CHAMPION MAVEN HOSTING NEW WEEKLY PRO WRESTLING SHOW

Former WWE Tough Enough Champion Maven is now hosting Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling’s new weekly YouTube show called ISPW Sunday Night Slam which debuted last night with comedian Ryan Mahar. The first episode features “The Superstar” Danny Morrison (formerly ECW’s Danny Doring) defending the ISPW World Heavyweight Championship against Scotty 2 Hotty and HC Loc against Traxx in a Strap Match! You can watch now at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mm-rsDFHjhk&t=1897s

ISPW will be in Totowa, NJ this Friday Night 3/25 at the Totowa PAL with “The Superstar” Danny Morrison (w/ Maven & Dave LaGreca) defending the ISPW World Heavyweight Championship against Justin Corino, The Now defending the ISPW Tag Team Titles against former WWF Tag Team Champions The Head Bangers, Bull James vs. HC Loc, The Winners Club (Sal Sincere, Michael Mars, and King Kaluha) with “The Winner” Andy Vineberg against Leo Sparrow & GKM contested under Winners Club Rules, Shawn Donavan defending the ISPW Tri-State Championship against LSG, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Nunzio vs. Rick Recon, Crowbar vs. Traxx, Gabby Ortiz vs. Adena Steele to crown a new ISPW Women’s Champion, Craig Steele vs. Dominick Denaro in an ISPW Kick-Off Match, and special guest appearances by WWE Hall of Famer “The Birdman” Koko B. Ware and “The Genius” Lanny Poffo! Tickets are available now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ispw-championship-wrestling-march-madness-tickets-248427050997?aff=ebdssbdestsearch