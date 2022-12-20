The Monte & The Pharaoh Show recently conducted an interview with former WWE star and Tough Enough winner Maven, who spoke on a number of different topics, most notably his thoughts on indie sensation Shazza McKenzie and how he is certain that McKenzie will be signed to a big company somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On meeting Shazza at WrestleCon:

I met her last year at WrestleCon in Dallas. I was introduced to her as ‘this is your biggest fan.’ Come to find out, I’m now her biggest fan. This girl has got a huge following on social media, and I’m very bad at social media. She’s making a name for herself in the Indie wrestling scene, and it doesn’t hurt that she is drop-dead gorgeous.

Thinks Shazza will end up somewhere big:

Just drop-dead gorgeous. It always amazes me, they introduce me to her and are like, ‘she’s your biggest fan.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t believe pretty girls…’ I don’t know (if WWE is aware of her). How she doesn’t have a job in one of the companies, WWE, IMPACT, or AEW. I think it’s a matter of time. She can work, she can wrestle.

