Maven has issued an apology following controversy surrounding the timing of a recently released interview with Enzo Amore.

The former WWE Superstar came under fire earlier this week after uploading a video featuring Amore discussing some of the more controversial moments from his wrestling career.

During the interview, Amore criticized AEW’s locker room culture, particularly when it comes to information about backstage altercations being leaked to the public.

Following the video’s release, Amore took to social media to clarify that the interview was actually recorded in March 2025. He also praised AEW for its recent tribute show honoring the late PAC.

With the timing of the upload drawing criticism, Maven has now addressed the situation in a lengthy statement posted to YouTube.

“First, we want to apologize to Enzo and any fans who were upset or hurt by the timing of our latest upload,” Maven wrote. “Nothing malicious was intended, but looking back, we fully understand why the timing bothered some people. Moving forward, we’ll make sure we’re more mindful about our content and when we release it.”

Maven went on to explain why the interview remained unreleased for more than a year, revealing that Amore had requested the removal of a significant portion of the original recording.

“Enzo recorded with us back in 2025, but there was a portion of the interview he later asked us not to release. We honored that request, and because that was a significant part of the original video, the interview ended up sitting unreleased for quite a while.”

According to Maven, continued interest from viewers, combined with a shorter-than-usual upload last Friday, ultimately led to the decision to release the edited interview.

“Over time, we heard from viewers who still wanted us to release what we could from the interview. Last Friday, our regular upload was much shorter than what we normally post, so we felt it was a good opportunity to give you guys a little extra and finally release that version.”

Maven also stressed that the material Amore requested be withheld was not included in the finished video.

“Just to be completely clear, the portion Enzo asked us to remove was removed. We honored that request, and it does not appear anywhere in the video. Again, our apologies. We’re learning from this, and we’ll do better and be more mindful going forward.”

Despite the controversy and subsequent apology, the interview remains available on Maven’s YouTube channel as of this writing.