Maven, Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo have claimed they’ve never heard about Vince McMahon pushing people to use steroids.

While McMahon was accused of distributing steroids in the early 90s, the now-disgraced former WWE Chairman was acquitted on the charges.

While appearing on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the topic of steroids in WWE was brought up.

Longtime WWE critic Phil Mushnick indicated that he wasn’t convinced that Vince didn’t push his talent to use them, which led to some pushback from the former WWE talents who were also on the panel.

You can check out some highlights from the panel below:

Maven on his steroid use: “No one from the WWE made me do it. I did it all on my own… I got a doctor’s note, I got blood work done, and I did it as safely as I possibly could, knowing full well what the ramifications later might be.”

Coachman on never seeing steroids pushed by Vince McMahon: “I was physically next to Vince more than anyone around that time from 1999 to 2008… And not once have I ever heard a conversation about steroid use, or, ‘You need to use steroids.’”

Russo on his experience with McMahon and steroids: “I sat next to Vince McMahon in a room writing TV, one-on-one with the man, hundreds of days … Never once did Vince McMahon say, ‘Oh, we’re not gonna push so-and-so because of his body.’”