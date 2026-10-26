Maven says a snowstorm during his early WWE development led to a phone call that made him think his wrestling career might be in trouble. He later learned the angry voice on the line belonged to fellow wrestler Mike Sanders, who had impersonated trainer Les Thatcher for a backstage rib.

In a Q&A on his YouTube channel, Maven said he was training with the Heartland Wrestling Association in Cincinnati when he drove home to Virginia for a short break. A storm left him unable to return as planned, and he said Thatcher initially told him to wait until the roads were clear.

During the drive back, Maven received what he believed was a second call from Thatcher. He said the caller scolded him for missing training and claimed WWE’s office would be informed, leaving him anxious for the rest of the trip.

When Maven reached his apartment, roommate Easy Money told him Sanders had made the call from Thatcher’s office. Maven said several wrestlers were in on the prank. Until this Q&A, he had never admitted to Sanders how thoroughly it worked.

“I never sold the rib to Mike until now. Mike, you did get me.”

Source: WWE Questions I’ve NEVER Answered, Maven Huffman.