Maven has competed sporadically throughout the years since his WWE departure years ago, but he would be interested in working the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

In 2022, he’s had four matches, one of which was for GCW at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6. Maven is often remembered for his moment in the 2002 Royal Rumble when he eliminated The Undertaker.

While doing a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, he was asked if he’d be open to returning:

“Of course I would [be in the 2023 Royal Rumble if WWE asked me to]. Of course.”

