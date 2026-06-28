Maven says Triple H was one of the easiest wrestlers he ever worked with inside the ring, but he also understands why so many wrestlers viewed him differently behind the scenes.

Reacting to a list of wrestlers who were considered difficult to work with on his YouTube channel, Maven praised Triple H’s wrestling ability before discussing the reputation he built backstage throughout his career.

“Hunter is a difficult guy when looking at the title of this video. Extremely difficult to work with? No, he’s not. Hunter is the easiest guy to work with in the ring. I had some of my best matches ever simply because I was just in the ring with Triple H. He was truly that good. He was that skilled, that gifted as a wrestler.”

Maven said his opinion changes when discussing Triple H’s backstage influence, arguing that while Triple H possessed an exceptional wrestling mind, he also developed a reputation as someone who knew how to position himself politically.

“But there’s a flip side to that coin, and that is Hunter as a politician backstage. Hunter as a manipulator. Hunter as someone who took his friends on the ultimate ride and buried other talent if it helped him. And I never understood exactly why because he truly was gifted. He was that good. He was that intelligent. He did know wrestling that well. Yeah, he might have got to the star level he reached in a little bit more time, but I still think he would have became one of the best wrestlers of all time.”

Maven also acknowledged that Triple H’s marriage to Stephanie McMahon inevitably became part of the conversation surrounding his rise within WWE, while noting many wrestlers believed Triple H had been positioning himself for years.

“That said, without marrying the boss’s daughter, who knows if he is running creative? Who knows if he’s the man in charge? There is an argument that can be made that he was always positioning himself. And I know many wrestlers, many, who feel like he’s exactly where he not only wanted to be, but where he placed himself. He sees so far ahead that you’re not even thinking of ways that he might be able to hurt or end your career, and you don’t even know why he wants to do it. So yeah, I guess that can make him extremely difficult to work with, or at least extremely difficult to trust.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Maven Huffman’s YouTube channel with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.