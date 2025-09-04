Maven recently appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the former WWE Tough Enough winner turned YouTube content creator spoke about if he has gotten any heat from his videos, his past issue with Shawn Michaels,

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On whether there has been any heat from his videos: “So one question we get almost every video we put out, shockingly, no. None I can think of. I’m looking at my partner, Zach over there. We did the AEW video, we were obviously backstage, and I told anybody we walked up to you don’t have to do anything with us. And there were a few people that were nah, kayfabe. But it wasn’t like heat, it was just I preferred not to do it, and our answer is no problem, we’ll cut the footage. But as far as hearing from anybody that Maven needs to stop what he’s doing, no, not one person.”

On a previous issue with Shawn Michaels: “I don’t know if it was an issue. As far as obviously, I was never going to be on Shawn’s level. You’re Shawn freaking Michaels. But every time I would go out and do anything, and mostly it was when he and I were tagging together, we would get backstage and obviously, if I’m doing a philosophy seminar and I got Aristotle beside me, I’m gonna want to ask him afterwards, did I get anything wrong? Tell me. How can I be better? So I’m like that with Shawn, and he would berate me backstage, ‘Man, you can’t be like The Rock. Everything you try to do looks like you’re trying to be like The Rock.’ And if it was, then it was subconscious. I think it’s we idolize people, so we then emulate people. I wouldn’t mean him to, but yeah, he shook my hand because he had to, not because he wanted to.”

On breaking Gene Snitsky’s orbital bone and the confrontation he had with Vince McMahon backstage afterwards: “Yeah, I was amped, because we’re coming in and pay-per-view. I’ve been in the back selling and they told me, before I went out. They were like, this is your spot to shine in this main event match. They told me they were like, we need you to be a house of fire. And, man, I just overdid it. I had thrown endless number of flying forearms, and that one, I still remember hitting him and feeling the crunch and being like, Oh God. Vince jumped my ass backstage for that too. Soon as I came back through, Vince meets me, he jumps up from the monitor, meets me at gorilla just yelling at me for being dangerous. And he’s like, ‘You better go check on Snitsky now!’ I’m sitting there bleeding, just got took a chair shot. You know, I’m fine. Vince, thanks.”