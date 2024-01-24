In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Maven shared his personal experiences with concussions during his time in WWE.
WWE started prioritizing the issue of concussions in 2007 after the tragic double-murder suicide of Chris Benoit and his family.
“During my time, I got a few concussions and the only way I knew that were concussions is when I went backstage and was with Chris our trainer, or with a doctor that was on site. They would do a couple of motor function testing but there was no testing available. They would just almost in passing tell you, ‘Yeah, you probably got a concussion,’ and then that was the end of it. The fact that they moved to concussion testing, it might not be perfect, but it is a few steps better than what it was.”