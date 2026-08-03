Former WWE Superstar Maven has responded after his recent criticism of NXT’s Jackson Drake sparked a back-and-forth between the two.

The exchange began after Maven, during a recent YouTube video, reviewed an NXT segment and criticized Drake’s acting, calling it “pretty sh*tty,” while acknowledging that he wasn’t any better as an actor during his own career. Drake fired back on social media, claiming his impact in WWE had already surpassed Maven’s despite only being under contract for six months.

In a new YouTube video, Maven addressed the situation. After reflecting on some of the legends he shared the ring with during his WWE run and jokingly referring to Drake as “Jackson Blake,” he shifted to a more sincere tone.

“In all seriousness, Jackson, we did not mean to upset you. And if our video struck a nerve, I promise you that was not the intent,” Maven said. “Jackson, I have no doubt that you will go on to do better things than I did. I have no doubt you will make a bigger impact. And I am indeed now a fan. I will be watching you and looking forward to seeing what you bring to the world of professional wrestling.”

Maven also took the opportunity to offer Drake some advice, encouraging the NXT standout not to let critics know when they’ve gotten under his skin.

“But Jackson, if I may: allow me to offer you one bit of free advice. And trust me, I know my free advice is overpriced. Never sell anything,” Maven continued. “And by sell, I mean if a rib or a joke lands with you personally, don’t let anyone know it bothers you.”

He then recalled a story from his first day in WWE.

“My first night in the WWE, my trainers told me, ‘When they rib you — not if, but when — don’t let anyone know that it gets under your skin.’ And I walked into the locker room and my bag was chained to the ceiling. With every wrestler in that locker room’s eyes upon me, I walked in, looked up, and said, ‘Huh? How the hell did that get up there?’ and proceeded to looking for bolt cutters.”

Maven wrapped up the video by jokingly autographing a photo addressed to “Jackson Blake” before crossing out the last name and correcting it to Drake. He also signed his own name with “(Fossil)” before placing the photo in an envelope addressed to the WWE Performance Center.

Drake currently leads the Vanity Project faction in NXT and is a former WWE Evolve Champion.