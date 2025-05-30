Maven discusses his ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ appearance and reveals how much he was paid for it in a new video shared on his YouTube channel this week.

On May 27, the season six Dark Side Of The Ring finale on Muhammad Hassan aired, featuring appearances from Chris Masters, Jim Cornette, Maven Huffman, Michael Lombardi, Gene Snitsky, among others.

After the episode aired, former WWE Superstar Maven shared some behind-the-scenes details about the episode, including how he found out the producers wanted him in the show.

“In 2024, an associate from VICE Television reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in filming a Dark Side Of The Ring episode,” Maven shared in his new YouTube video. “Once I heard it wasn’t about me and I heard it would be about Muhammad Hassan and his whirlwind WWE career, I happily agreed knowing how great of a guy Mark is. Now, the contract I had to sign was by far the most extensive to date, and that was due to confidentiality of the project. I was not allowed to tell anyone anything about that day, including the fact that we were filming an episode on Muhammad Hassan or share any pictures or videos. I had to agree not to talk about anything discussed during that entire filming session.”

Later in the video, the former WWE Tough Enough winner revealed how much he was paid to appear on the show.

“The people at VICE TV were very serious about keeping their project hush hush and completely under wraps,” he stated. “But, how much did I get paid? Well, it was a good day. $2,500 to do the Vice episode and I didn’t even have to pay for parking, they had parking waiting for me when I arrived.”

