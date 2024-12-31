The War Raiders paid tribute to Jax Dane on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Dane (Jeremy Laymon), a wrestler who made an impact across several promotions such as the NWA, ROH, TNA/Impact Wrestling, and OVW, passed away earlier this month.

On this week’s episode of RAW, WWE World Tag Team Champions Erik and Ivar wore some black armbands with Dane’s name during their match with Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor.

Awesome tribute to former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane on #WWERaw. #Respect pic.twitter.com/6tZ9d5gLyX — NWA (@nwa) December 31, 2024

Maven recently took to his YouTube channel to reveal what it’s like to take a Pedigree from Triple H.

Maven and Triple H faced off one-on-one three times on WWE television.

Maven said, “For anybody that wants to know what the Pedigree, if it hurts or not, not at all. When he has your arms back and he comes down, it looks like he’s holding your arms, driving your face into the mat, but as you’re coming up and going down, he’s releasing your arms, which gives you the time to go down and take the face bump, not completely on your face and protect yourself.”