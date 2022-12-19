Former WWE star Maven recently joined The Monte & Pharaoh Show for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the one-time Tough Enough winner discussing his time in the sport and how he was into taking steroids in order to be able to compete with the best in the business. Highlights from the interview are below.

Admits to taking steroids:

I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it.

Wishes he would have taken more:

I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?

