Despite the allegations levied against Vince McMahon these days, he still has the support of one former WWE Superstar. That person is Maven.

During a recent appearance on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast,” the former WWE Tough Enough winner revealed that he’ll always have “respect” and “love” for his former boss.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his respect for Vince McMahon: “I will always have respect and on some level, a love for the man, and that will upset people. Does that mean I agree with everything he’s done or how he’s treated people? Absolutely not, but I can compartmentalize the two.”

On comparing the situation to Jeffrey Dahmer: “I’m sure Jeffrey Dahmer’s parents didn’t appreciate what he had in his freezer but they still loved him as their son.”

Bronson Reed was a recent guest on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including some of the legends who have shaped his career.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the legends who shaped his career: “I do watch a lot of those guys, like I said Vader, Bam Bam, I even — more modern stuff, like I grew up, you know, my teenage years are sort of shaped by like a Samoa Joe.”

On his thoughts on Mark Henry: “I was a big fan of Mark Henry and what he did. I want to keep it that way as well where everything I do has a sort of violent nature behind it that’s a little more distinctive.”