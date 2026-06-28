Maven says Randy Orton absolutely lived up to his reputation as being difficult backstage early in his WWE career, but he also believes Orton’s incredible talent earned him far more leeway than most wrestlers would have received.

Reacting to a list of wrestlers considered difficult to work with on his YouTube channel, Maven reflected on traveling with Orton during the early stages of “The Viper’s” WWE career.

“Everything about Randy once being a nightmare backstage… accurate. About Randy being rude to fans… thousand percent accurate. But man, I love the guy. I rode the roads with him early in his career. And I, for a while, was the go-between. When guys needed to get a hold of Randy, they would come and be like, ‘Mave, yo, go get your boy,’ or, ‘Man, what is Randy doing? Cool him down.’ And I’m not a miracle worker, but I would do the best that I could.”

Maven admitted that spending so much time around Orton ultimately had an impact on his own career, explaining that he started believing he could get away with the same behavior because of how close he was to one of WWE’s biggest rising stars.

“I probably lost a few years in my career in the WWE because I was riding with Randy. And not because of his behavior, but because of my own. Sometimes when your adjacency to greatness is this close, you feel you’re going to get the same treatment that they get. And this is just not true. Yeah, they could look the other way when Randy was late because he’s Randy Orton. He truly is one of the most gifted wrestlers ever. I was not.”

Maven said Orton’s immense talent made him far more valuable to WWE, which naturally resulted in management being more tolerant of his behavior than they would have been with someone lower on the card.

“Yeah, they can look the other way when Randy might be a little rude to a fan that complains, but they’re not going to do that if I do it. They saw a future with Randy that had dollar signs attached to it. Not with me. So again, production increases tolerance. If you’re producing, if you’re making the company as much money as Randy Orton has made that company in 20-plus years, they’re going to be way more tolerant because what’s the alternative? Not having Randy Orton? Of course not. So, Mr. Lameia, was Randy extremely difficult to work with? You’re damn right he was. But I love the guy. It’s just… it’s just Randy.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Maven Huffman’s YouTube channel with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.