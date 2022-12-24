Former WWE star and Tough Enough Winner Maven recently joined The Monte & Pharaoh Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which also included Maven shedding some light on Vince McMahon and how the now-retired Chairman had some very high expectations for what his son should be. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Vince McMahon always wanted a son that was a dominant wrestler:

Vince always wanted the son like Hunter. He always wanted the big, jacked-up, great wrestler son. Shane was fearless and could go out there and do whatever, but he was never gonna be the wrestler that Vince probably wanted. Stephanie had the business, just the knowledge for what the business should be.

How Vince’s ideal perfect son doesn’t exist:

I don’t know if either of them probably lived up to what Vince would’ve wanted, however, I don’t think anyone could have. I think what Vince had in his mind as the perfect offspring doesn’t exist. It’s probably John Cena’s body with The Rock’s charisma mixed with Triple H’s in-ring work, and that person just doesn’t exist.

