Maven believes The Miz would handle one of his early WWE promo mistakes much differently with the experience he possesses today.

Speaking on the Maven Huffman YouTube channel, Maven revisited a promo in which The Miz stumbled over his words and openly corrected himself.

Maven said performers should continue when they make a mistake rather than alerting the audience to it.

“When you make a mistake or you flub something, it’s just like in the ring. If you don’t have to tell the people, ‘I messed up,’ don’t go directly back to it, because that’s telling the fans, ‘We effed up.’”

Based on his own WWE experience, Maven believes The Miz had attempted to memorize a script almost word for word.

“Guaranteed, because I’ve been in this position before too, you are given a script, and Mike has spent hours leading up to this remembering that script damn near word for word. “The moment that he got that one word wrong, he knew he messed up. It was a self-sabotaging action that he took by self-correcting.”

Maven described wrestling audiences as unforgiving once they realize a performer has lost control of a promo.

“Just like piranhas circling an injured fish, wrestling fans are brutal. The moment they know you’re off script, they feed.”

Maven nevertheless defended The Miz and described his body of work as worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I hate to see it because Miz is a great guy, and it’s just him early in his career—a Hall of Fame career. “I guarantee you Miz of 2026 handles this completely different with the fans.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Maven Huffman YouTube channel, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.