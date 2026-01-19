With John Cena officially stepping away, WWE fans have been quick to anoint Cody Rhodes as the company’s standard-bearer. However, former Tough Enough winner Maven believes another name deserves serious consideration, pointing to Bron Breakker as a potential generational replacement capable of carrying WWE into its next era.

Speaking on TMZ Sports, Maven made it clear that Breakker stands out in ways few performers ever do. “I’m looking forward to the career of Bron,” Maven said. “Whenever I see a one-of-one person — and you know Bron’s a one of one — God does not make many people like Bron Breakker.” Maven specifically highlighted Breakker’s explosive athleticism, adding that moments like “that sprinting down the ramp, diving, spearing, and then flipping over” left him genuinely stunned.

Beyond what happens between the ropes, Maven stressed that superstardom today requires much more than ring work. He pointed to Breakker’s recent ESPN appearance as proof that he understands the responsibility that comes with being the guy. “You can’t have a mega John Cena-level star if you can’t put these guys out in mainstream… and you know they’re going to be well spoken,” Maven explained. “Bron does that.” He even went as far as to say Breakker feels like “the best of Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner and even improved.”

Why this matters is simple: WWE’s next defining star must excel both in performance and presentation. Cena’s legacy wasn’t built solely on championships, but on trust, trust that he could represent the brand anywhere, at any time. Maven believes Breakker is checking those same boxes earlier than most.

That said, Maven acknowledged the pressure attached to filling Cena’s shoes is enormous. Still, if WWE is searching for its next true crossover megastar, Breakker’s trajectory suggests the conversation may only be getting started.