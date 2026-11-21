– Maven’s WWE script left out the biggest detail of his match with The Undertaker. The paperwork for a February 2002 episode of SmackDown named the referee, identified the producer and spelled out The Rock’s involvement. What it didn’t tell Maven was that he was about to beat The Undertaker for the Hardcore Championship.

Maven said he woke up in Cincinnati that morning and found out around 10 a.m. that WWE needed him in Los Angeles. He was still on his way when the script went out. That might explain the missing finish for his match, but he noticed the writers had done the same thing elsewhere on the card.

“Yeah, they didn’t say who was going to be winning my match, and understandable considering I was not in the building when this came out, but for the Triple H versus Chris Jericho and Kurt Angle match, they do the exact same.”

The Rock got bullet points for his opening promo that night. When Maven pulled out a 2014 Raw script, he found WWE had written dialogue for Paul Heyman right down to the part where Heyman introduces himself.

“Well, they are writing everything down for him. ‘Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman.’”

– Logan Paul had a question for Jake about spending Christmas Eve in Dubai. In his vlog, Logan found out from his brother that Jake had signed to fight Cédric Doumbé at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Once Jake explained who he was fighting, Logan wanted to know whether his brother needed him at ringside or whether he could spend Christmas with his two-year-old daughter.

“Do you need me there?” Logan asked.

Jake told Logan he’d already told their mom she could stay home. Logan said he loved being at Jake’s fights and would be there if his brother needed the support. Jake still expected a tough fight, but he had a way for Logan to watch it from home.

“I don’t want to make you go there. It is a tough fight, though. But you can just buy the pay-per-view.”

Sources: Maven’s WWE script breakdown and Logan Paul’s vlog, “I Love Him.”