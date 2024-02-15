Maven reflects on his time in WWE.

The former Tough Enough winner looked back on his run in the fed during a recent video on his Youtube channel. Maven recalls top superstars like John Cena and Randy Orton always speaking up about their character direction, something he wishes he had the courage to do while he was on the roster.

You had to be in the right place to speak your mind and I never was. If they wanted me to do something that I didn’t think I could pull off, I would speak my mind. If they maybe wanted me to do a move that I didn’t think I could do safely for myself or my competitor, then I would definitely speak my mind, but if I thought my character, if I thought just what I was doing for the night wasn’t best for me, I wasn’t saying a word. Now. That was me. Take a John Cena. take a Randy Orton. were they speaking their mind? Absolutely, they most definitely were. When you’re one of the top guys in the company, you earned your position and you earned the right because they’re making money off you, but most of all, you’re making money for yourself, I wish I would have got to that place just never did.

WWE fans will best remember Maven for his monumental elimination of the Undertaker in the 2002 Royal Rumble matchup, as well as his victory over the Deadman for the Hardcore Championship. Check out his full video below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)