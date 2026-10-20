Former WWE wrestler Maven Huffman says eating while traveling often meant choosing between convenience and the routine he wanted to follow. In an October 16 video on his YouTube channel, he revisited the gas-station stops, late-night fast food and sit-down meals that shaped his diet during his wrestling career. He also discussed how the difficulty of eating on the road factored into his own past steroid use.

Maven said wrestlers traveling between shows did not have personal chefs along for the trip. Gas stations were useful because the group could buy food and water while filling the car. He recalled choosing yogurt parfaits, snack bars and almonds, along with plenty of water.

When you’re on the road, being picky is not an option. Sometimes you have to be happy with whatever life gives you. And although it wasn’t my first choice, gas stations would always come in handy.

After late shows, convenience sometimes outweighed his preferences. Maven said Wendy’s was his usual fast-food stop when it was the best available option, and recalled ordering a plain grilled chicken sandwich. He also said McDonald’s was an occasional indulgence rather than an attempt to eat according to his usual plan.

Sometimes you’re just hungry, you need food and calories. And after a show, you just want something to eat. But fast food was open late and it was accessible.

When the schedule allowed a restaurant meal, Maven said he usually ordered an egg-white omelet with turkey. He described the travel diet as difficult to maintain, then spoke about his own steroid use. He was careful to present convenience as one factor in his personal decision, not a complete explanation of why he used steroids.

That might be one of the reasons guys used steroids. I know it’s one of the reasons I did. I could eat what was convenient while I still looked television ready. I’m not saying that if every meal could be egg whites and omelettes that I wouldn’t have done steroids. Oh, no. I still would have.

Maven’s account is about his own years in WWE, not a claim about what every current wrestler eats. He has previously discussed the demands of WWE travel in a separate interview.