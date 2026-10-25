Maven says WWE champions during his tenure could not choose who took their titles, and pushing back could cost them another reign. In a Q&A on his YouTube channel, he also explained why union talk went nowhere in his locker room and what catches his eye when he watches an independent wrestler.

A viewer asked whether champions had a say in a title loss or the wrestler who would beat them. Maven’s answer was blunt, though he framed it through his own experience rather than claiming to speak for every era of WWE.

“Absolutely not. If you prove to be a challenge while champion, don’t expect to have it again. There are some wrestlers who do make a big deal about, ‘I wouldn’t lose to that person, and I wouldn’t lose to this person.’ It’s wrestling. In the end, everything that happens in that ring is predetermined. You do not have a say. Some people want to have that much power, but if they did, hell, they’d still be champion today.”

That question of wrestler influence also came up when Maven discussed unionization. He recalled conversations during his WWE run about health insurance and retirement, but said the prospect of becoming the person who pressed the issue discouraged talent from acting.

“During my time, there would be rumblings backstage about how much better wrestling would be with a union, whether it be for health insurance, 401(k), or just setting us up for retirement. But in the end, the appetite wasn’t enough. We all were happy to have the jobs we had, and we felt if we were the one making waves, if we were the nail that was sticking out, well, Vince McMahon and the machine was just going to hammer us back in. So, it went nowhere.”

Maven also answered a question about what makes an unsigned wrestler stand out to him. His three-part test covered the performer’s personality, work in the ring and willingness to take direction, which gives a different view of talent evaluation from his earlier account of wrestling enhancement talent in WWE.

“The three things that I always look for in any wrestler is, what’s their personality like? Meaning, do they have something that makes me want to watch them? How do they work in the ring? Can they bump easy? Do they work? Do they sell? Meaning, does their stuff look legitimate and real? And third, and quite possibly the most important thing in any wrestler, are they coachable? Can they learn information? Or are they going to come into a business and think, ‘I have this already figured out?’”

Source: WWE Questions I’ve NEVER Answered, Maven Huffman.