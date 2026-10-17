Max Caster has announced that he will be stepping away from professional wrestling for an extended period following his controversial departure from TNA Wrestling.

Caster made his TNA debut at Slammiversary, answering an open challenge from Moose. However, his appearance drew controversy after he referenced the bombing in Riyadh during his pre-match rap.

TNA subsequently cut ties with Caster the following day.

During a recent appearance at an ACW event, Caster addressed the situation, apologized to fans and reflected on his brief stint with the promotion.

“In the span of one day, I started a contract and ended a contract with TNA Wrestling. I put out a statement, I addressed it and apologized to a lot of people, but the one group I didn’t get the apologize to is all the fans,” he said.

“I really appreciate the support, everybody who has reached out after this happened. A lot of people were excited to watch TNA for the first time or come back to the product, and now a lot of people are disappointed that I’m not on the show.”

Caster also thanked ACW for welcoming him before revealing that he intends to take an extended break from in-ring competition to focus on his personal well-being.

“Thank you guys here at ACW for welcoming me,” he continued. “For that, I say, I love you and thank you. I don’t know what my next move is. I don’t know where I’ll be, but I will be stepping away from the ring for an extended period of time.”

Caster concluded by revealing that he plans to seek therapy before eventually returning to wrestling.

“I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna go to therapy, I’m gonna get it right so that the next time I’m in the ring it feels like I’m at home.”

Caster did not provide a timetable for his return or indicate where he might wrestle next.