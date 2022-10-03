AEW Max Caster applied to trademark the term “The People’s Choice” on September 28th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with the filing made through Michael E. Dockins.

Here is the description of the trademark:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The Acclaimed won the AEW Tag Team Titles two weeks ago at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event.