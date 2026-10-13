Max Caster has broken his silence following his controversial appearance at TNA Bound For Glory 2026, which resulted in the company cutting ties with the former AEW star.

Caster made his TNA debut at Sunday’s pay-per-view, answering Moose’s open challenge. During his signature entrance rap, Caster made a reference to the recent attacks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, stating, “And it’s the firing squad. I drop bombs. You don’t even have to fly to Riyadh.”

The remark drew backlash and prompted TNA to issue a public statement condemning Caster’s comments. The company subsequently removed his match against Moose from the TNA+ replay, deleted social media posts featuring his appearance, and removed photos of the match from its official Bound For Glory gallery.

Taking to Instagram, Caster addressed the controversy and confirmed that he understands TNA’s decision to part ways with him.

“Just to address all the TNA stuff, I wanna say thank you to Carlos Silva,” Caster began. “I talked to him in person. He was very generous, very professional, even after all this stuff happened, and I understand why he did what he did.”

Caster acknowledged that he crossed a line with TNA management and apologized to those who helped bring him into the company.

“It’s his show. He’s gotta protect TNA and I went too far for him so, I wanna apologize to him and everybody else in the office. I want to apologize to anyone who vouched for him to get that spot. I feel like I let those people down.”

He also thanked Moose for giving him the opportunity to compete at Bound For Glory, expressing disappointment over how things ultimately played out.

“Thank you to Moose for sharing your platform with me and I wish things didn’t turn out the way they did, but I’m proud of that match and I’m sorry for how things have ended up.”

While Caster apologized to TNA officials, he made it clear that he would not apologize to those offended by his rap, maintaining that his performances are intended strictly as entertainment.

“And then for anybody who’s offended, I just want everybody to know that when I do these raps, it’s never to offend people. It’s only to entertain. So in my mind, it’s entertainment value first, and then if you’re offended by it, that’s your right.”

Caster continued by explaining that generating a reaction is part of his job, adding that he remains proud of the attention his appearance received despite the consequences.

“So, I can’t apologize for anyone being offended. But just know that it’s not my intention to make people upset. If it gets a reaction, I think I did my job. It was a very relevant part of the show and highly talked about so, I feel good about that but the consequences of everything, I’m accepting that.”

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion also admitted that he was embarrassed by the situation, particularly with his TNA run ending after just one match.

“I can accept the facts of that, and then, to anybody who is asking if I’m good, I’m good. I’m just embarrassed how all this happened. You don’t want it to be one match and then that’s it, you get fired. But, again, that’s the reality of the situation.”

As for what comes next, Caster indicated that his future remains uncertain, but he is prepared to move forward.

“I’m accepting it and that’s life, and in life, sometimes, you gotta man up and just accept it and move on. So, whatever’s next, I don’t know but, we’ll see. Thank you everybody who is reaching out and supporting.”

Caster’s departure from TNA comes shortly after his contract with AEW expired earlier this month.