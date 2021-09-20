Max Caster posted footage from his freestyle rap in Newark, NJ last week and noted that since AEW President Tony Khan didn’t like it, he wants to see if the boss can do better.

Caster issued a challenge for a rap battle in Queens, NY on Wednesday night for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam:

“IN CASE YOU MISSED IT. Here’s my freestyle from #AEW in Newark, NJ. Our boss Tony Khan didn’t really like my rhymes. Well, maybe he can do better…I challenge @TonyKhan to a RAP BATTLE in Queens, NY at #AEWGrandSlam.”

https://twitter.com/PlatinumMax/status/1439982596323164167