Max Caster’s TNA Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory 2026 has sparked controversy following a reference to the recent attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The former AEW star made his first appearance for the promotion during Sunday’s pay-per-view at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL., where he faced Moose in singles competition.

As part of his customary entrance rap, Caster took several shots at his opponent while also referencing the reported attack in Riyadh earlier that day.

“Platinum on the mic and I’m bound for the glory, bro. I’m putting Moose on his knees like a glory hole. And it’s the firing squad. I drop bombs. You don’t even have to fly to Riyadh,” Caster rapped.

He continued with additional insults directed at Moose.

“I should call you a b\*tch. You’re a grown a\*\* man and you talk with a lisp. And when it’s all said, Platinum shining brighter than that bald head.”

The reference to Riyadh quickly drew backlash on social media, with fans criticizing Caster for making light of the situation so soon after the reported incident.

Several fans expressed their displeasure in response to TNA Wrestling’s official X post highlighting Caster’s debut. One user called it “the most disgusting promo,” while another demanded that the company fire him over the remark.

Despite the controversy surrounding his entrance, Caster went on to compete against Moose in his first TNA match, losing via spear to the longtime company veteran.