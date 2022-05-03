AEW star Max Caster from The Acclaimed recently filed to trademark the phrase “The Ace of America” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. This will most likely serve as a new nickname for Caster, whose freestyle raps have made him one of the most can’t-miss talents on the AEW roster.

The filing was made on April 28th through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.

“Mark For: THE ACE OF AMERICA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”