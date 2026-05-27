The pro wrestling world continues to keep the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) busy.
In the latest trademark-related news, Max Caster filed for an interesting new one.
The AEW star filed with the USPTO on May 26 to trademark, ‘Volume 2.’
Featured below is the official description of the 5/26 USPTO filing made by Max Caster:
IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.