Max Caster scored his first open challenge victory on this week’s AEW Collision, defeating RUSH on Thursday’s episode. Caster picked up the win when RUSH was unable to secure a pinfall within the five-minute time limit.

This marks Caster’s first win since launching the open challenge series in late 2024. After the match, Caster was attacked by RUSH, Dralistico, and Beast Mortos in a post-match beatdown.

Looks like @RUSHToroBlanco “survived”! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ojba7xKr6q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2025

Two teams moved forward in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament on Thursday’s episode of Collision.

Bandido & Brody King secured a spot in the semifinals with a win over The Gates of Agony, while FTR punched their ticket to the finals by defeating Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn.

You can check out the updated brackets for the tournament below:

Semifinal Match: The Young Bucks vs. Brodido

Finals: FTR vs. The Young Bucks OR Brodido

The winning team gets a shot at the Tag Team Championships at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

FTR get the win in an instant #AEWCollision classic as they await the winner of Young Bucks and Brodido this Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nwoFNfeliA — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 1, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door lineup below:

* AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Athena

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. TBD

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TBA