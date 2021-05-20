On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT The Acclaimed took on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in tag team action, a bout that the Purveyor of Violence and the Mad King would end up winning.

However, prior to the match beginning Max Caster did his signature diss rap on his opponents, stating that Kingston looked like a pack of cigarettes and teasing Moxley that he was going to hit up his wife, Renee Paquette, for some “Oral Sessions.” While the crowd responded to Caster’s implication of oral sex, Anthony Bowens jokingly added that Caster was referring to her podcast.

Paquette would share the clip and respond with, “Let’s get you a blue check and some W’s and we’ll look at booking you in the fall. Thanks for the plug @PlatinumMax Face throwing a kissFace throwing a kiss (hear brand new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday! @TheVolumeSports).”

Check out the clip below, along with Paquette’s tweet.