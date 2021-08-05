AEW star Max Caster came under fire this week after his freestyle from Tuesday’s episode of DARK went viral, where the Acclaimed member received massive online backlash for poking fun at Olympic superstar Simone Biles and later joking about the Duke Lacrosse sexual assault allegations from a few years ago.

Today Beyond Wrestling has announced that Caster will no longer be appearing at their event entitled, “Dong Work For Yuta,” and instead will be replaced indie sensation SLADE. It is not known if Beyond pulled Caster due to the recent controversy, of if he backed out on his own. See Beyond’s statement below.