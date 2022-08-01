AEW star Max Caster from The Acclaimed recently joined AllHipHop for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how he comes up with his fire freestyle lines that have become a stable in The Acclaimed’s entrance. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he likes to know in advance what he’s going to say, and that creating the rap right before his entrance is a little more challenging:

Yeah. Very rarely that’ll happen. And that’s scary, because not only do I want to know exactly what I’m going to say, but I want to know what I’m going to say is absolutely perfect, the best it can be. And so if I’m ever in a situation where there’s not any good news stories or all the news is a little bit sensitive, I struggle to figure something out. I go, “Well, I need the one line that’s going to set it off properly or the one line that’s going to bring it home and get that huge pop at the end.” If I don’t have that, those two things are the most important things in the rap is the first line and the last line. The middle two are good, but you have to set it off properly and send them home properly.

How he was able to make the line about Samoa Joe masturbating work on TBS: