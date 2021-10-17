Following last night’s AEW Dynamite from Miami President Tony Khan addressed the live crowd in a dark segment when he was interrupted by Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, better known as the tag duo the Acclaimed.

Caster would then hit Khan with one of his signature freestyles about not being booked on Dynamite, which included him calling himself a better rapper than NXT’s Top Dolla and how gloated about AEW defeating NXT in the weekly Wednesday Night War ratings. You can see a clip of the rap below.