Max Caster says his former Acclaimed partner Anthony Bowens still works for AEW. He addressed Bowens’ status during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, in comments reported by Fightful.

Bowens’ contract reportedly expired in early October, although his profile remained on AEW’s roster page. Caster didn’t explain the terms of Bowens’ current arrangement or announce a new deal.

Asked about a possible AEW return, Caster said he wouldn’t rule it out, but he’s currently turning down wrestling bookings. He said he’d agreed to the signing before the Bound For Glory fallout and intended it to be his last wrestling appearance for an unspecified period.