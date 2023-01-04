Max Caster loves John Cena, and reveals that the Cenation leader is a big fan of his.

The Acclaimed member and current reigning AEW tag champion spoke about Cena during his appearance on the Awesome AJ Show, where he detailed conversations he’s had with the former 16-time world champion about the rap gimmick he does in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Cena reaches out to him and tells him he does the rap gimmick better than he ever did:

John Cena is a huge inspiration. I’ve never met him, but he reaches out to me from time to time. He’s been very, very nice, and for my hero as a teenager to reach out to me and, in the midst of people saying, ‘Oh, you’re a Cena rip-off, you’re just doing something that’s old, we don’t want to see this in wrestling now,’ for him to reach out and say, ‘You’re doing it the right way,’ sometimes he says I do it better than he did, it’s his opinion.

How Cena’s confidence in him boosts him up:

I don’t know if I wanna agree with that, but I believe in myself, 100%, and his confidence in me only boosts me up. I don’t know if he knows how much that means, but it means a lot. So he’s my inspiration back then and now still.

